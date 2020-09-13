Woman arrested for arson following house fire

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A suspect is arrested and home is destroyed after it caught fire early Saturday evening.
Around 8 p.m., the Wichita Falls Fire Department was called out to a fire at the 1800 block of Perigo.
When firefighters arrived on the scene, they saw a mobile home fully engulfed.
Fire crews were told that a person might be inside the home and called for backup to start a rescue.
After two searches, firefighters did not find anyone inside.
The mobile home was a total loss with a value of $11,000.
According to the report, a woman was arrested and charged with arson.
Her identity has not been released at this time.
News Channel 6 expects to learn more information about the arrest on Monday.
