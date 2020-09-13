Woman arrested for arson following house fire

A suspect is arrested and home is destroyed after it caught fire early Saturday evening. (Source: KAUZ)
By Sarah Hines | September 13, 2020 at 4:30 PM CDT - Updated September 13 at 4:30 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A suspect is arrested and home is destroyed after it caught fire early Saturday evening.

Around 8 p.m., the Wichita Falls Fire Department was called out to a fire at the 1800 block of Perigo.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they saw a mobile home fully engulfed.

Fire crews were told that a person might be inside the home and called for backup to start a rescue.

After two searches, firefighters did not find anyone inside.

The mobile home was a total loss with a value of $11,000.

According to the report, a woman was arrested and charged with arson.

Her identity has not been released at this time.

News Channel 6 expects to learn more information about the arrest on Monday.

