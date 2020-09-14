BBB warns of scam exploiting Paypal policy

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Cosme Ojeda from the Better Business Bureau joined Brian Shrull in studio to talk about scammers exploiting a Paypal policy.
The scam works in the following way:
First, the website you’re shopping on instructs you to pay through Paypal, which is normally a very safe way to pay.
Then, after checkout, you get a confirmation email with a valid tracking number. But the tracking number is a previously used number, which shows the package has already been delivered to a different address.
The website used then either ignores any messages, or is extremely unhelpful when messaging back.
This is only one of many similar scams to be on the look out for.
The BBB has the following tips for online shoppers:
- Know your responsibilities with the payment methods that you use.
- Don’t make a purchase from a shady seller assuming that you’ll be protected no matter what.
- Confirm the contact information of the website beforehand. Check things like their phone number, address and email.
- Be wary if the item is selling for significantly lower than what you’ve seen elsewhere.
For more online shopping tips, visit the BBB’s website.
