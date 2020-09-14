Bowie native is nominated for two CMA Awards

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Cory Fitzner, national radio host from Bowie, is being nominated with two Country Music Awards this upcoming November.
Fitzner has been the voice behind the microphone of several air ways across Texas, Oklahoma, and now Washington for the past 20 years.
He currently hosts The Bob Kingsley Country Top 40 With Fitz and Fitz In the Morning, and has also guest co hosted with Kelly Ripa on Regis and Kelly.
For the 2020 Country Music Awards Fitzner has been nominated for two categories, Broadcast Personality of the Year (Major Market) and Radio Station of the Year (Major Market).
“To truly get to this level with this honor i mean it takes everybody chugging away it takes everybody having passion it takes everybody having vision of being the number one radio station in north america and when you have that wow look what happens.” said Cory Fitzner CMA Awards Nominee/ Radio Personality KNUC Seattle-Tacoma, Washington.
The 54th Annual Country Music Awards is set to air in November 2020.
