Corn maze provides families the perfect jump start to fall fun

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Morath Orchard had the official grand opening of it’s corn maze, for families to come out and enjoy.
“It’s just something else to get people out in the fall and come to the farm and see some of our stuff we have to offer.” said Will Morath Co owner of Morath Orchard.
Families must find their way through five acres of corn with the help of a map and checkpoints scattered throughout the maze.
To make sure visitors can maintain social distancing, there is a two minute wait between each group as they enter.
The Morath Orchard saw around 50 families within the first hour of being opened, and next month they hope to set-up a place where families can take pictures with pumpkins.
For more information and details on The Morath Orchard and corn maze visit their website.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.