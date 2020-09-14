UPDATE: At least one dead in Baylor County passenger bus rollover

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Emergency crews are on scene of a passenger bus that has overturned near Mabelle on Highway 277.
The rollover happened on Highway 277 between Holliday and Seymour.
Eastbound Highway 82 and Northbound 277 are shut down at this time.
Our crews on scene have reported that a body has been loaded into a van.
Three people have been airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries. Multiple people have been taken to United Regional and Seymour Hospital with injuries.

