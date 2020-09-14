Early voting for Texas Senate special election underway

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Early voting starts today to fill Pat Fallon’s spot in the Texas State Senate for District 30.
Fallon resigned in August and there are six candidates running for his vacant seat.
The dates and times for each early voting location are as follows:
Wichita County Courthouse, 900 7th Street, room 139
- Sept. 14-19 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sept. 20 from noon to 5 p.m.
- Sept. 21-23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sept. 24-25 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sikes Senter, 3111 Midwestern Parkway, Wichita Falls
- Sept. 14-19 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Sept. 20 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sept. 21-25 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Commissioner 2 Building, 102 W College, Burkburnett
- Sept. 14-19 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sept. 20 from noon to 5 p.m.
- Sept. 21-23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sept. 24-25 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Commissioner 4 Building, 2023 SH 25 N, Electra
- Sept. 14-18 from 8 a.m. to noon
- Sept. 21-25 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Wichita County Tax Office Substation, 400 N Wall Street, Iowa Park
- Sept. 14-19 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sept. 20 from noon to 5 p.m.
- Sept. 21-23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sept. 24-25 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
