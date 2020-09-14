Empty Bowls 2020 canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Empty Bowls 2020 committee has made the decision to cancel the event due to COVID-19 concerns.
The committee says due to social distancing restrictions they are unable to facilitate the creation of the amount of bowls needed to make the event a success.
For those who have already supported the event, the committee has provided the following options:
- Have you funds reversed
- Use your sponsorship as a 2020 donation to the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank
- Use your sponsorship as an advance for the 2021 Empty Bowls event
The committee remains confident that the longtime support of our participants, volunteers, sponsors, and staff we will return in 2021 with an even larger event to support the WF Area Food Bank.
The press release from the Empty Bowls 2020 committee can be found below:
As you are aware, with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, it is vital to reduce or limit social contact and avoid large gatherings. After considerable discussion, the Empty Bowls 2020 the committee has made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Empty Bowls event.
While this is a disappointment, we hope you can understand the steps that we are taking to continue to flatten the curve, as well as avoid placing economic pressure on local restaurants and ensure the health and safety of both volunteers and participants. Due to the social distancing restrictions that have been in place over the past months, we are unable to facilitate the creation of the number of bowls traditionally needed to make this event a success.
For those of you who have already generously supposed this event, we would like to offer you a variety of options as to the future of your donation. You can use your sponsorship as a 2020 donation to the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank, use the sponsorship as an advance for 2021 Empty Bowls event, or have the funds reimbursed.
Please know our committee remains engaged and optimistic. We are confident that with the longtime support of our participants, volunteers, sponsors, and staff we will return in 2021 with an even bigger event to celebrate the support of our Wichita Falls Area Food Bank.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.