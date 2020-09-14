Joshua Cook pleads guilty to murder of Yajaira Garcia

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A man accused of murdering a high school senior in 2018 has pleaded guilty Monday morning.
Joshua Cook has agreed to a 50 year sentence in prison for the 2018 murder of Yajaira Garcia, a Wichita Falls High School student.
In August, Cook removed his ankle monitor and left the confines of his house arrest while on bond and was taken into police custody.
Cook’s trial had been scheduled for January of 2021, but he has waived his right to a trial.
Garcia was shot and killed on Nov. 3, 2018, the same day she had planned on taking the SAT.
She played soccer for the Lady Coyotes and was heavily involved in Cafe Con Leche.
Stick with News Channel 6 as we follow this story.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.