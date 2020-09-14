27 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 1,525

27 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 1,525
By KAUZ Team | September 14, 2020 at 4:39 PM CDT - Updated September 14 at 5:11 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 27 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Monday. There were also 12 new recoveries.

15 of those new cases came on Saturday, 6 on Sunday and 6 came Monday.

There are now a total of 1,525 cases in Wichita County, with 240 of them still being active.

There have been 1,266 total recoveries, 18,283 negative tests and 19 deaths.

There are currently 219 patients recovering at home while 21 are in the hospital. Four patients are currently in critical condition.

There are 79 tests still pending.

Click here for an interactive map for where you can get tested for COVID-19 in Texas

The Health District received 15 cases Saturday, 6 cases Sunday, and 6 cases today for a total of 27 new cases to report. There are 21 hospitalizations, and 12 new recoveries to also report today. Last Friday’s positivity rate did not include Friday’s data. The updated positivity rate for the week ending 9/11 is as follows: The total resulted was 897. Of those, 106 were positive and 791 were negative which was an 11.82% positivity rate.

New Cases

Contact = 6 cases

Close Contact = 3 cases

Community Spread = 5 cases

Under Investigation = 13 cases

Travel = 0 cases

Ages

0 – 5 = 0

6 – 10 = 0

11 – 19 = 5

20 – 29 = 2

30 – 39 = 4

40 – 49 = 3

50 – 59 = 5

60 – 69 = 4

70 – 79 = 3

80+ = 1

Hospitalizations

Case 1,013: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 1,144: 60 - 69, critical condition

Case 1,152: 80+, stable condition

Case 1,193: 80+ stable condition

Case 1,214: 70 - 79, stable condition

Case 1,250: 70 - 79, stable condition

Case 1,289: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 1,295: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 1,318: 30 - 39, critical condition

Case 1,343: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 1,357: 80+, stable condition

Case 1,377: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 1,383: 80+, stable condition

Case 1,388: 70 - 79, critical condition

Case 1,414: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 1,415: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 1,418: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 1,434: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 1,456: 80+, stable condition

Case 1,467: 70 - 79, critical condition

Case 1,523: 60 - 69, stable condition

Coronavirus coverage:

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.