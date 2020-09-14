News Channel 6 City Guide: Wichita Falls Area Food Bank Canned Food Drive

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on local businesses, events, and nonprofits across Texoma. This episode, we’re taking a look at the News Channel 6 Canned Food Drive benefitting the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank.
United Supermarkets is sponsoring the event to help ensure local families don’t go hungry. September is Hunger Action Month and the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank is hoping your donations will help fight hunger in the 12 counties they serve.
“We want to make sure that we don’t have any interruptions in our service to our clients. So, our partnership with United [Supermarkets] and KAUZ [for] this food drive helps us fill the gaps in our food inventory that we’re not getting from deliveries,” Simon Welch, marketing director for the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank said.
Kara Nickens, CEO of the food bank, says these donations are needed more now than ever before. The goal for this canned food drive is to get 15,000 pounds of canned goods donated.
“We’ve seen a pretty dramatic increase in the need for food during this pandemic and we want to make sure that we have enough food for all of our neighbors in need,” Nickens said. “Since the pandemic started, we have already distributed 650,000 pounds more this year compared to the same timeframe last year.”
These canned goods could help put food on the table for your neighbors.
“We serve a 12 county area and that’s the size of Massachusetts. It’s going to make a huge impact. It’s going to help a lot of folks out. It’s going to give more variety. With that bottleneck, we’re buying truckloads of green beans. But if we get food from other folks, that’s going to give them a variety of food to enjoy,” Welch said.
It’s a service the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank enjoys providing to this community. It’s made possible thanks to donations from the public.
“It’s nice to be able to help people in need. It’s nice to see how appreciative people are. [...] It’s just nice to see everybody come together and make sure we have the food and to see those that receive it, just how grateful and thankful that they are,” Nickens said.
The News Channel 6 Canned Food Drive sponsored by United Supermarkets is taking place on Friday, September 18, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Donations can be dropped off at the Market Street location on the corner of Fairway and Kell or at the food bank on Midwestern Parkway. For more information, you can head to WFAFB.org.
