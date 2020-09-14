One Olney ISD staff member tests positive for COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Olney ISD announced Monday that one staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.
School officials report the staff member was on campus at the Elementary School last Friday.
Anyone determined to have been in close contact with the individual will remain off campus for up to 14 days.
School district officials say they believe there’s no reason for anyone deemed not to have been in close contact to be concerned, but they would like everyone to continue to watch for symptoms of the virus.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.