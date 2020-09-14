Sounds of Speedway September concert Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The September concert from the local concert series Sounds of Speedway will be hosted on Thursday evening.
Jim Hall and Friends from the Wichita Theatre will be performing at the Forum located at 2120 Speedway Avenue.
The concert starts at 7 p.m. and the doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are $10 and you can get them in advance or at the door. All tickets are General Admission, meaning there will not be any reserved seating.
All proceeds from the concert will go directly to the Wichita Falls Youth Symphony Orchestra.
The musical performers featured will be:
- Jim Hall
- Andrew Morrow
- Sydney Wisdom
- Bailey Hawkins
- Seigen Walker
- Summer Crain
Food will be available to buy from Dry Fork BBQ food truck or you can bring your own food.
All concerts are BYOB but only beer and wine are allowed.
Seating will allow for plenty of social distancing and groups arriving together may sit at a table of up to eight people.
The Arts Council is following all local and state COVID-19 guidelines.
