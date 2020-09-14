Texas man dead following motorcycle crash in Stephens County

Was traveling with a group of motorcycles on US-81 (Source: kswo)
By Kyle Payne | September 12, 2020 at 7:59 PM CDT - Updated September 14 at 3:02 PM

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - A Texas man is dead following a crash on his motorcycle Saturday afternoon in Stephens County.

The report from Highway Patrol says 78-year-old Billy Spieler out of Nocona, Texas was traveling southbound on US Highway 81 around noon with a group of motorcycles.

When they began to slow down, Spieler reportedly was not paying attention.

Officials with Troop G said he had to slam on his brakes, forcing him to slide off the railway, flipping a number of times.

He was transported to Duncan Regional where he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The report said he was not wearing a helmet.

