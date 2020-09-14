Texas man dead following motorcycle crash in Stephens County

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - A Texas man is dead following a crash on his motorcycle Saturday afternoon in Stephens County.
The report from Highway Patrol says 78-year-old Billy Spieler out of Nocona, Texas was traveling southbound on US Highway 81 around noon with a group of motorcycles.
When they began to slow down, Spieler reportedly was not paying attention.
Officials with Troop G said he had to slam on his brakes, forcing him to slide off the railway, flipping a number of times.
He was transported to Duncan Regional where he was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The report said he was not wearing a helmet.
