WF Area Food Bank receives donations from Atmos Energy, Prothro Blair Financial

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank has received donations from two different businesses over the past few days.
Atmos Energy donated $10,000 on Sept. 11 in honor and remembrance of first responders on 9/11 day.
Food bank officials say this donation will go far in the battle against hunger and that they’re grateful for all first responders for their service in times of crises.
The second donation came from Prothro Blair Financial on Monday. They donated $1,150 to the food bank who says they can’t wait to put the money into use in the community.
