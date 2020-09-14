Wichita Falls Streets Department hosting virtual job fair

The Wichita Falls Streets Department is hiring general maintenance workers through a virtual job fair.
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Streets Department is hiring general maintenance workers through a virtual job fair on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Appointments will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.

There are nine positions available and they are full-time with health care, paid leave and retirement benefits.

Experience in concrete, asphalt or construction is a plus but is not required for applicants.

To start the interview process or ask any questions, call Rosie at (940) 761-6898 or (940) 761-7615.

For all employment opportunities with the City of Wichita Falls, click here.

