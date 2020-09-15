Altus police arrest man after short foot pursuit

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - Altus police arrested a man on Tuesday afternoon following a short foot pursuit through an alley and the backyards of homes.
Officers were initially called out to the 400 block of North Park Avenue to investigate a reported trespassing when they made contact with the suspect, Jeremy Mathis. They were confirming an arrest warrant when officers report he ran westbound through the alley of the 1000 block of East Elm Street.
Officers searched the backyards of homes in the area and were ultimately able to arrest Mathis.
Mathis was arrested on a felony arrest warrant for failing to appear in district court for possession of a controlled and dangerous substance and driving under suspension. He will also be charged with resisting arrest following the foot pursuit. His total bond was set at $50,000.
Two officers received minor injuries during the foot pursuit and were released from Jackson County Memorial Hospital after being treated.
Altus High School was temporarily placed on lock down while police searched the area for the suspect, however Altus police say there was no threat to students or faculty.
