Graham PD investigating deadly shooting

GRAHAM, Texas (TNN) - The Graham Police Department is investigating a shooting at a motel that killed one woman Friday evening.
Klowie Moore, 19, was reportedly found shot in her motel room before being taken to Graham Regional Medical Center where she succumbed to her injury.
Officers report they discovered that Moore’s fiance, Gage Gillentine, was in the motel room when Moore was shot.
Graham officers and Texas Rangers are currently investigating the incident.
