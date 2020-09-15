Immunization clinic to be hosted at Olney Community Library

OLNEY, Texas (TNN) - The Texas Department of State Health Services will be holding an immunization clinic at the Olney Community Library in October.
Flu shots will be available at the library by appointment only on Friday, Oct. 2.
VFC vaccines are provided for $10 per visit, with a maximum of $20 per household, or $20 per visit for adults without insurance. However, no one will be denied services due to an inability to pay.
Masks are required for anyone attending and all clients and their guardians will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms before being allowed to enter.
Client areas will all be disinfected between each client or family.
The TDSHS is able to provide vaccines for those who are under-insured or have no insurance, the American Indian population, the Native Alaskan population and children with Medicaid.
The TDSHS is not able to provide vaccines for those with CHIP, Medicare or private insurance.
For questions or to make an appointment, call the Archer City office at (940) 574-2159.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.