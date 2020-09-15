Isolated rain chances exist Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your on Tuesday, we are going to be seeing fairly nice conditions outside. The high for today is going to be about 83 with mostly cloudy skies. The wind will be calm today out of the north east. We do have a very isolated 20% chance of light showers today. Overnight tonight we will see partly cloudy skies with a low of about 65. Then going into Wednesday we will have a high of about 86 with partly cloudy skies. The wind will be out of the north at about 10 miles per hour. We do have a very slim rain chance on Wednesday only about a 10% chance. However rain chances increase on Thursday to a 20% chance. We will have a high of about 84 degrees with the wind out of the north at about 10 to 20 miles per hour. Then temperatures look to cool off down into the mid to low 80s across Texoma.