Man arrested for burglary of Life Church

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A Wichita Falls man was arrested on Monday for the burglary of Life Church on Sept. 8.
The suspect, Mykel Foster, was reportedly connected to the burglary by an I.D. that was left at the scene.
Wichita Falls police officers report that blood was found in the church.
Foster is also suspected in the Rider High School break-in that occurred later the same morning, as well as several other burglaries, according to the WFPD.
Currently, Foster has only been charged with the burglary of Life Church.
A judge has set his bond at $50,000 and he remains in the Wichita County Jail.
