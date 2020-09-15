Memorial service set for late Graham fire chief

GRAHAM, Texas (TNN) - A memorial service has been set for the Graham fire chief who died earlier this month.
The city of Graham says Fire Chief Jerry David passed on Sept. 5 due to post heart attack struggles after serving the Graham community for over 30 years, with the last 5 years being spent as chief.
The memorial service will be held this Friday at 10 a.m. at Oak Street Baptist Church.
The service will also be live-streamed via the Graham Fire Department Facebook page.
City Hall will also be closed for the day to assist with the ceremony and to allow their staff to attend.
