21 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 1,546

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 21 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Tuesday. There were also 22 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 1,546 cases in Wichita County, with 239 of them still being active.
There have been 1,288 total recoveries, 18,471 negative tests and 19 deaths.
There are currently 220 patients recovering at home while 19 are in the hospital. Four patients are currently on critical
There are 40 tests still pending.
The Health District has 21 new cases, 19 hospitalizations, and 22 recoveries to report today.
New Cases
Contact = 4 cases
Close Contact = 1 cases
Community Spread = 4 cases
Under Investigation = 12 cases
Travel = 0 cases
Ages
0 – 5 = 0
6 – 10 = 1
11 – 19 = 4
20 – 29 = 2
30 – 39 = 3
40 – 49 = 2
50 – 59 = 4
60 – 69 = 3
70 – 79 = 1
80+ = 1
Hospitalizations
Case 1,013: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,144: 60 - 69, critical condition
Case 1,152: 80+, stable condition
Case 1,193: 80+ stable condition
Case 1,214: 70 - 79, stable condition
Case 1,250: 70 - 79, stable condition
Case 1,289: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,295: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 1,318: 30 - 39, critical condition
Case 1,343: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,357: 80+, stable condition
Case 1,377: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 1,383: 80+, stable condition
Case 1,388: 70 - 79, critical condition
Case 1,414: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 1,415: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,434: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 1,456: 80+, stable condition
Case 1,467: 70 - 79, critical condition
