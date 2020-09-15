News Channel 6 City Guide: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wichita Co.

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on local businesses, events, and nonprofits across Texoma. This episode, we’re taking a closer look at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wichita County. The organization is looking for more bigs to help make a positive impact in a child’s life.
“Big Brothers Big Sisters is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to create one-to-one mentoring relationships between one adult mentor, we call a big, and a child, which we call the little,” Dwayne Bivona, executive director for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wichita County said. “These relationships ignite the potential of the child.”
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wichita County has been serving this area for more than a decade.
“Big Brothers Big Sisters is the oldest mentoring organization in the country. We’ve been in Wichita Falls now for eleven years. We’re part of Big Brothers Big Sisters Lonestar which also includes the Houston market, Dallas/Fort Worth, and Abilene,” Bivona said. “We have at least one match that was made eleven years ago.”
There are certain requirements to become a big. Like, you must be at least 18 years old and be able to commit to four hours a month with your little. But you do not need any special degree or training.
“What it takes to become a big brother or big sister is really just being yourself. We’re not asking you to be a superhero. We’re not asking you to be the perfect person, the perfect role model. Because, in the end, it’s just spending time, that one-on-one time with a child,” Vicki McCann, recruitment manager for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wichita County said.
It’s a commitment you won’t regret. You can sign up to become a big today to help make a difference in a child’s life in our area.
“I would encourage others to just take that dive. Make that jump. It is well worth it and I promise you, you have the time. The time is so easy to actually fulfill once you’re in the organization. It’s not about money. It’s not about social status or class. It’s just about giving your one-on-one time with a child,” Chris Koetter, board chairman and big for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wichita County said. “I promise you, even the busiest of us can do it.”
To start the process, you can fill out the application at BBBSTX.org/WichitaCounty or give the Big Brothers Big Sisters office a call at (940) 767-2447. Or you can visit the office in-person at 1501 Midwestern Parkway, Suite 100.
If you would like your business, event, or nonprofit featured on the News Channel 6 City Guide, contact host & producer Samantha Forester at sforester@kauz.com or (940) 757-0691.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.