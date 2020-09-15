Pedestrian killed in Sunday crash near Scotland

ARCHER COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - A pedestrian was killed last Sunday after a pickup truck hit him and his parked car on US 281 near Scotland, according to Texas DPS.
The man was reportedly standing at the rear of his car while being illegally parked on the northbound shoulder when a northbound truck veered onto the shoulder and struck him.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver of the truck was not injured.
Texas DPS says they do not know why the man was parked on the shoulder and that they are continuing to investigate the accident.
The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.
