STATE UPDATE: Two new deaths reported in SWOK

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - Stephens County added the most active cases in Southwest Oklahoma on Tuesday morning according to the state.
The county now shows to have 90 active cases after adding 15 from Monday. The city of Duncan is reporting 61 active cases.
Stephens County was also one of two counties in SWOK to report a new COVID-related death, bringing their total to five. Jackson County added their 10th death.
The area deaths were two of seven reported on Tuesday morning. The total number of COVID-related deaths is currently 912.
The state added 1,091 total cases to its numbers, bringing the total to 71,314.
The number of active cases grew to 10,409.
For a complete list, go to coronavirus.ok.gov.
