Suspect captured after car chase in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A woman was arrested Tuesday evening after a car chase ended at a convenience store on Barnett Road, according to Wichita County Sheriff David Duke.
Sheriff’s deputies attempted to stop a vehicle that was reportedly speeding on FM 369 and FM 367. The vehicle failed to stop for deputies and raced south on FM 369 to Kell East.
The chase ended when the suspect pulled into a convenience store parking lot on Barnett Road and Kell West.
The driver refused to exit her vehicle which was then surrounded by deputies and Wichita Falls police.
They broke her passenger window as a distraction and managed to get her out of the vehicle.
The suspect was arrested and taken to the hospital to get checked out.
Deputies reportedly found drugs in her vehicle and she allegedly admitted she had taken drugs to deputies on scene.
Sheriff Duke says she will likely be facing felony charges of evading and drug possession.
