WF to receive additional $595K coronavirus recovery grant

The CARES Act provided $5 billion in supplemental Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus. HUD previously announced the first $2 billion in CARES Act funding for CDBG grantees and announced on May 11th the second tranche of $1 billion which was required to be allocated just to state and insular area governments. This notice allocates the third tranche of CDBG CARES Act funding. The Congress provided the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development with discretion on how to allocate this remaining tranche of $1,987,576,954 within the priority areas of the law. The formula allocation developed by HUD both meets the statutory requirements of the CARES Act and the President’s Executive Order to focus funds toward places with households facing higher risk of eviction.

From the press release sent by Senator John Cornyn