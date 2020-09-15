WF to receive additional $595K coronavirus recovery grant

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced Tuesday the city of Wichita Falls will be receiving an additional $595K federal coronavirus recovery grant.
The funding was appropriated by Congress in March through the Department of Housing and Urban Development as part of the CARES Act.
“Texas families are still struggling as the coronavirus outbreak wreaks havoc on our way of life, and that’s why it’s critical that we in Washington make sure they are protected,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I’ll continue to do everything I can to make economic recovery in Wichita Falls a high priority as we weather this deadly pandemic.”
The state of Texas was also awarded $38,299,172 for state officials to use for the same purpose.
