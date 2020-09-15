WFISD chef recognized nationally as a “Hero Behind the Food”

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Chartwells K12 is celebrating Chef Appreciation Week by recognizing five chefs from across the country for their exceptional efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.
WFISD Executive Chef Carrie Richardson was honored as one of the five chefs chosen as a “Hero Behind the Food” for her positive impact throughout the pandemic.
Chef Richardson and her team helped students in Wichita Falls with emergency and summer feeding efforts when the pandemic closed schools.
Her team served nearly 600,000 meals during the spring and summer through grab-and-go meals and bus deliveries directly to students' neighborhoods.
Chef Richardson also travels across Texas to help train chefs new to Chartwells K12, as well as making time to share her knowledge at the local Downtown Wichita Falls Farmers Market.
Chef Appreciation Week runs from Sept. 13 through Sept. 19 and was established in 2013 to recognize those working in the culinary industry.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.