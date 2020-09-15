WFISD Commitment Switch Form available for elementary students

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Commitment Switch Form is now available for parents of WFISD elementary school students wishing to change their learning environment.
The form will be available for nearly two weeks, with the deadline for submission on Sept. 27.
The change in learning environments will go into effect on Oct. 13 and continue through the grading period.
If you would like to change the learning environment for your elementary student, click here.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.