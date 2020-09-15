WFISD looking to create district-wide wifi network

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls ISD is in the process of figuring out how it can create its own wifi network for the district.
The school board will vote Monday whether to enter into a contract with Red River Technology to begin surveying sites and figuring out how to get internet to those who don’t have it.
Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, just because a student had a Chromebook didn’t mean they were able to use it.
“Some of them are stuck because they cannot use them once they leave school,” Superintendent Michael Kuhrt said, “so we said we need to figure out if we can come up with a district-wide wifi system.”
On Tuesday the district presented early ideas to partner with Red River Technology to create various access points around the district.
“This solution would actually extend to the kids houses,” Shad McGaha, the district’s chief of technology, said.
“A private network that we can control and we can control access to. In other words you need one of our devices to get onto our network,” Superintendent Kuhrt added.
If the board approves, district officials will begin gathering data on which parts of the city have the densest population of students without access to the internet and which locations would be best to put a tower.
Officials say there are ten possible sites with an average cost of $12,000 each to survey.
They say doing this now, though, only helps them later on.
“By doing this we help bridge that gap,” McGaha said, “so we don’t have to worry about these things in the future.”
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.