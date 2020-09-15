WFPD on scene of car crash downtown

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls police officers are investigating a car crash at Scott Avenue and 7th Street.
According to our crew on scene, one car was travelling eastbound and another was travelling westbound when one turned in front of the other.
One driver has been taken to the hospital in an ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.
The other driver had a neck brace put on at the scene but has not been taken to the hospital.
Traffic at 7th Street and Scott Avenue is in the process of opening back up.
