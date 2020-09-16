Big Brothers Big Sisters looking for volunteers

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Vicki McCann joined Brian Shrull in studio to talk about recruitment for the Big Brothers Big Sisters program.
Applicants for the program as Bigs must be 18 or older and need to be sure to have a valid Driver’s License and good references as child safety is the program’s number one priority.
There is a virtual interview process after the application is submitted to make sure each applicant gets matched with the best Little for them. The matching process takes into account factors like distance, interests and commonalities.
Bigs and Littles are encouraged to get together at least two to four times a month during days and times that work for both of them.
At least 4 hours of time together is requested for each month and it’s recommended that Bigs keep a consistent schedule of outings and to keep up regular communication.
To sign up as a Big, sign up your child as a Little or to find more information, visit the Big Brothers Big Sisters website.
