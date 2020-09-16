Clay County ballot change information

CLAY COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The ballots that have already been sent out in Clay County for Nov. 3 are no longer correct, according to the Clay County Elections Administrator.
Three new candidates have been added to the ballots and now updated ballots with their names will need to be sent out.
For any residents who receive the first ballot, do not use it and instead wait for the updated ballot.
The updated ballots have not been sent out yet, but will be as soon as the Elections Administration office receives them.
