Holliday ISD confirms second COVID-19 case

HOLLIDAY, Texas (TNN) - Holliday ISD confirmed one of their staff members has tested positive for COVID-19.
Holliday ISD Superintendent Cody Carroll confirmed Wednesday the staff member works at Holliday Middle School.
This is second confirmed positive case in Holliday ISD since school has started.
The first case was a student attending Holliday High School and Superintendent Carroll says the student has since recovered and is once again attending school.
