24 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 1,570

By KAUZ Team | September 16, 2020 at 3:31 PM CDT - Updated September 16 at 3:31 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 24 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Wednesday. There were also 19 new recoveries.

There are now a total of 1,570 cases in Wichita County.

There have been 1,307 total recoveries, 18,608 negative tests and 19 deaths.

There are currently 222 patients recovering at home while 19 are in the hospital.

There are 15 tests still pending.

The Health District has 24 new cases, 22 hospitalizations, and 19 recoveries to report today.

New Cases

Contact = 4 cases

Close Contact = 6 cases

Community Spread = 7 cases

Under Investigation = 7 cases

Travel = 0 cases

Ages

0 – 5 = 1

6 – 10 = 1

11 – 19 = 6

20 – 29 = 5

30 – 39 = 5

40 – 49 = 4

50 – 59 = 0

60 – 69 = 1

70 – 79 = 1

80+ = 0

Hospitalizations

Case 1,013: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 1,144: 60 - 69, critical condition

Case 1,152: 80+, stable condition

Case 1,193: 80+ stable condition

Case 1,214: 70 - 79, stable condition

Case 1,250: 70 - 79, stable condition

Case 1,295: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 1,318: 30 - 39, critical condition

Case 1,357: 80+, stable condition

Case 1,377: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 1,383: 80+, stable condition

Case 1,388: 70 - 79, critical condition

Case 1,414: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 1,434: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 1,456: 80+, stable condition

Case 1,467: 70 - 79, critical condition

Case 1,517: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 1,523: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 1,530: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 1,531: 70 - 79, stable condition

Case 1,561: 20 - 29, stable condition

Case 1,569: 40 - 49, stable condition

