News Channel 6 City Guide: Graham Rotary Club Annual Duck Derby

GRAHAM, Texas (TNN) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on local businesses, events, and nonprofits across Texoma. This episode, we’re giving you a closer look at the annual Duck Derby put on by the Graham Rotary Club.
“The Duck Derby is our annual fundraiser for the Rotary Club of Graham. We started it about three years ago and it has just grown every year since,” Sarah Lundgren, president of the Graham Rotary Club said.
It’s a fundraiser that helps support local organizations and includes some cool prizes. The annual event will have a different format this year to follow the CDC’s guidelines for COVID-19.
“This year looks a little bit different given the current COVID pandemic that we’ve all been experiencing,” Lundgren said. “This year we had to make some changes to be able to not have to cancel the event but to continue it.”
One of those changes was the location. Normally, the event takes place at Fireman’s Park but this year it’s been moved to the downtown square. It’s also taking place a little later than normal in hopes the weather will be cooler and kids involved in fall sporting and recreational events can attend.
“We normally race thousands of ducks down a creek and we award first, second, third, and dead-duck last. Well, given the pandemic, we had to make some significant changes. So, we moved it from the creek and all the ducks that are bought are given an ID number and those are put into a random number generator which will help us award first, second, third, and dead-duck last,” Lundgren said.
Another fun change, the Rotary Club is hoping to break a record with this year’s derby but they need your help.
“Since we eliminated the actual duck race portion, we thought it would be fun to add another community element and that is whenever we decided to do the Guinness World Record for the longest line of ducks,” Lundgren said.
The money raised by this event goes towards great causes in the Graham community. The prizes aren’t bad either. First place wins a $5,000 Visa gift card. There will be cash prizes for the second and third. Dead-duck last will receive a $250 Visa gift card.
“The best part about this event is how much money we raise for our local charities,” Zach Husen, Graham Rotary Club member said. "That really is what it’s all about. I really enjoy that part. We donate to a whole bunch of local charities. Some of my favorites are the local backpack buddies, Habitat for Humanity, you know, we love to give back to the community.
There will be plenty of fun attractions and activities for families to enjoy.
“We will have live music on the square. We will also have food trucks from a little bit of everywhere and they are going to be delicious. So, for the foodies, this will be an event for you too. We also will have some balloon artists. [...] We hope that you bring a chair, bring a blanket, come relax on the lawn [and] catch a little live music and just be together,” Lundgren said.
Domino’s Pizza in Graham is sponsoring the annual Duck Derby. You can purchase your ducks at GrahamDuckDerby.com. The fun will begin on Saturday, September 19, at 4:30 p.m. and continues until 7 p.m. on the historic downtown square.
