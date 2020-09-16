“Ride for Change” motorcycle ride raising money for a good cause

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A 2,200 mile lone motorcycle ride across Texas is underway, all to bring awareness to and raise money for minority scholarships.
The ride started Monday and reached Wichita Falls on Wednesday. In total, 11 cities will be visited.
“You know if they are helping their community and we help them get the next step up, maybe the cycle will continue to roll around, they’ll come back and continue to help build their own community,” Frank Pain, creator of the ride, said.
Pain started after realizing he wasn’t being the person he wanted to be online.
“I finally realized that instead of trying to change people’s minds it was better to do something positive to change their heart,” Pain said.
Now traveling across Texas, he hopes to spread positivity and help strengthen communities.
“I’m hearing incredibly uplifting stories from a lot of these leaders and heroes within these communities that are doing everything they can to be good humans,” Pain said.
In Wichita Falls, Red River Harley-Davidson are the ones supporting the ride.
“If you want a change, be that change. That’s the whole point of this ride for change is be a good human, make things happen, don’t wait for them to happen," Bobbie Gilmore, service rider for RRHD, said.
Schools from across Wichita Falls even decorated posters in support of the ride, which were on display when Pain arrived.
“Sometimes we have to close our mouths and actually listen to what saying and when we actually listen to them, we’re going to hear so much more good you’ve ever seen bad on social media,” Pain said.
Ride for change donations are being taken through Gofundme. It is open through the rest of the year and everything raised will be split evenly and given to the 11 cities visited.
