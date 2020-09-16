Showers are possible for Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Wednesday we are going to be seeing fairly mild conditions for this time of the year. The average high for this time of the year is 88 degrees. However today we are only going to be warming up to about 86 degrees with partly cloudy skies. We do have a 20% chance of a few isolated showers today. Then going into Thursday we continue to see the rain chances will also have a high of 86 degrees with mostly sunny skies but a couple little isolated showers can’t be completely ruled out, it is enough to call for another 20% chance of rain. However by Friday we lose our rain chances for the duration of the 7-day forecast. This weekend looks fairly nice as well we’ll have a high of 82 degrees on Saturday with sunny skies the wind will be out of the southeast at about 10 to 15 miles per hour then on Sunday very similar conditions will have a high of 82 degrees with sunny skies the wind will be out of the southeast at only about 10 miles per hour