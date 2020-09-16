Two new MSU Texas students test positive for COVID-19

By KAUZ Team | September 16, 2020 at 3:53 PM CDT - Updated September 16 at 3:54 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University reports two new students have tested positive for COVID-19.

Here are the current COVID-19 numbers for MSU Texas.
A total of 35 people in the campus community have tested positive since July 1.

The report, which was updated Wednesday after 3 p.m., says the patients are made up of nine faculty/staff members and 26 students. There are currently two active staff cases and eight active student cases.

This comes from the University’s “Reported Cases” page on their website.

You can view MSU Texas’ Return to Campus plan by clicking here.

