Volunteers needed for Meals on Wheels deliveries

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - THE Kitchen’s Meals on Wheels program will be renewing their daily delivery service starting Oct. 5.
Currently, they still have 49 routes not covered in October and are looking for volunteers to fill them.
During most of the pandemic, the program has been delivering seven meals to clients and their pets once a week as well as calling in to perform wellness checks.
This shift back to daily deliveries is exciting for both volunteers and clients, as the extended period of isolation can be especially harmful to those who are homebound in our community.
