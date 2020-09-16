WFPD offering free active shooter response training

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is offering free training to help civilians learn what to do in the event of an active shooter situation.
This training program is called Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events, or CRASE, and is designed to follow the Avoid, Deny, Defend (ADD) strategy.
It provides strategies, guidance and a proven plan for surviving an active shooter situation.
CRASE training can be brought to an interested church, business, group or organization.
Class time is about 90 minutes, but there are also two supplemental trainings that can be added that will increase the time. The two extra training classes are first aid and scenarios.
Click here to fill out a form to have the WFPD CRASE trainer contact you for scheduling.
