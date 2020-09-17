District 30 special election leaves some voters confused

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Early voting for the District 30 special election is happening right now, but getting the word out about the election has presented some challenges.
After Senator Pat Fallon resigned from his seat in District 30, six candidates filed to run to finish his term.
However, the quick turn around presented problems for voting groups.
“It is all mixed up,” said Kaye Holland, president of the League of Women Voters in Wichita Falls. “Voters see commercials on tv and they don’t know who it is.”
One thing League of Women Voters does before every election is to print a detailed voter guide on every candidate in that race.
They couldn’t do that this time, so they are recommending everyone visit their website.
“All of that information is online and online-only,” said Holland. “There was no time to print anything about this.”
With the quick turn around, candidates new to campaigning, and the COVID-19 pandemic makes this election different.
“It is going to face challenges on the traditional aspects of campaigning,” said Dr. Steve Garrison, Associate Professor of Political Science at MSU Texas.
“They are not doing door to door campaigning or attending events,” said Garrison. “It is not really possible these days.”
Usually, before an election, candidates visit big cities across the district. This year that has not happened.
Doctor Garrison says the lack of campaigning could leave some people voting for a name they recognize.
“A lot of time people will default to what they know about the candidate,” said Garrison. “If there is one candidate that has a little bit more name recognition than the others that might be driving who will be successful.”
