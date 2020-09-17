Free maternity education classes to be hosted in Jacksboro

JACKSBORO, Texas (TNN) - The Faith Community Hospital will be hosting three free maternity education classes for expecting mothers.
Each class will run from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and will be hosted on Sept. 19, Nov. 21 and Jan. 16.
The classes are open to any expecting mothers, regardless of where they plan to have their babies delivered.
To reserve a spot in one of the classes, contact Phyllis Casteel by calling (940) 216-2323 or by emailing pcasteel@fchtexas.com.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.