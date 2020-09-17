Graham Regional details COVID-19 vs flu symptoms

GRAHAM, Texas (TNN) - The Graham Regional Medical Center has released a guide to help inform people of the differences and similarities of COVID-19 and the flu.
All information was obtained from the CDC and compiled into two infographics.
The medical center also says if you have any symptoms you should call your doctor.
Symptoms for both viruses can range from none at all to severe and include:
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue or feeling tired
- Sore throat
- Fever, feeling feverish or having chills
- Runny or stuffy nose
- Muscle pain or body aches
- Headache
- Nausea or vomiting, this symptom is more common in children
A possible symptom of COVID-19 but not the flu is a loss of taste or smell.
Both viruses are spread from person-to-person in close contact or physical contact, but COVID-19 has been shown to be more contagious among certain populations and age groups. COVID-19 has also had more superspreading events than the flu.
Find the entire guide released on the Graham Regional Medical Center Facebook.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.