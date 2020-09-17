Man of ‘Hotel Rwanda’ fame denied bail in terrorism case

Paul Rusesabagina, center, who inspired the film "Hotel Rwanda" for saving people from genocide, appears at the Kicukiro Primary Court in Kigali, Rwanda, on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. Rusesabagina became famous for protecting more than 1,000 people as a hotel manager during Rwanda's 1994 genocide and was awarded the U.S. Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2005, but Rwandan authorities accused him of supporting the armed wing of his opposition political platform, which has claimed responsibility for deadly attacks inside Rwanda. (Source: AP Photo)