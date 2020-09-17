One new COVID-19 death in Wichita County, 29 new cases, total now 1,599

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 29 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Thursday. There were also 21 new recoveries and one death.
There are now a total of 1,599 cases in Wichita County, with 251 of them still being active.
There have been 1,328 total recoveries, 18,697 negative tests and 20 deaths.
There are currently 231 patients recovering at home while 20 are in the hospital. Four patients are currently in critical condition.
There are 30 tests still pending.
The Health District is saddened to report a death today. Case 1,599, age 80+, was hospitalized at the time of death. There are also 29 new cases, 20 hospitalizations, and 21 recoveries to report today.
New Cases
Contact = 3 cases
Close Contact = 4 cases
Community Spread = 2 cases
Under Investigation = 20 cases
Travel = 0 cases
Ages
0 – 5 = 4
6 – 10 = 1
11 – 19 = 4
20 – 29 = 7
30 – 39 = 5
40 – 49 = 2
50 – 59 = 3
60 – 69 = 3
70 – 79 = 0
80+ = 0
Hospitalizations
Case 1,144: 60 - 69, critical condition
Case 1,214: 70 - 79, stable condition
Case 1,295: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 1,318: 30 - 39, critical condition
Case 1,377: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 1,388: 70 - 79, critical condition
Case 1,406: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 1,414: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 1,434: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 1,456: 80+, stable condition
Case 1,467: 70 - 79, critical condition
Case 1,477: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 1,517: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,523: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,530: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 1,531: 70 - 79, stable condition
Case 1,561: 20 - 29, stable condition
Case 1,569: 40 - 49, stable condition
Case 1,574: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,589: 50 - 59, stable condition
