The Show Goes On

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Tonight, Art Council Wichita Falls (ACWF) will be hosting their monthly Sounds of Speedway concert series. Wichita Falls resident Jim Hall will be the main headliner; however, this month’s concert may look a bit different than in the past.
After shutting down in March, ACWF Program Coordinator Kristine Hueson, and her staff went to work, researching various sites on COVID-19 protocol. By May, ACWF was able to host its first concert in the series.
“We spent literally every single day from March until we reopened in may on the governor’s website, on national websites, talking to our performers, talking to our other guests, and people that we would need to have in the building normally,” said Hueson.
While the Sounds of Speedway show will go on, the concert will look a little different for performers and the audience.
“We have limited seating to six people per table; however, groups can come in and sit as a group at a table if they choose,” said Hueson. “But, we also have in place, smaller seating units, so there’s seats of two if a person wants to move their chair and really just completely isolate themselves...we’ve got plenty of space for that.”
Regardless of the setup, performers at tonight’s event, like Jim Hall, are simply happy to be back on stage with an audience.
“We thrive on hearing people enjoy what we do,” said Hall. “And, whether they’re six feet apart or sitting right next to each other,.as long as we’ve made people happy through song, we’ve done our job.”
