Texoma Give raises largest amount ever

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Texoma Gives 2020 raised nearly $1.5 million for nearly 200 nonprofits.
One of those who topped the leaderboard for most donation during most of the day was The Refuge in Olney. The community center spreads the work of Christ and gives those in the community a place host activities. Services, meals, and get-togethers all happen there.
During Texoma Gives, just under 50 donors were able to raise $126,627.00.
“We have the opportunity to sit down with them, talk about live with them according to the scriptures, and we get to build relationships with all through our community,” Rodney Nantz, executive director of The Refuge said. “We all have a purpose, we all have a place, and when you harmonize them together it becomes something that unifies our community along with our local churches.”
Thanks to Texoma Gives, they will be able to continue to support the community of Olney.
“To see the donations, it’s not because of us its because they believe in the mission of the refuge and so for that we are so thankful,” Kristy Nantz, co-executive director of The Refuge said.
Nantz credits their faith in blessing them with the funds they need. This day of giving comes during a year when every nonprofit has felt the strains caused by the pandemic.
“We had a tremendous turnout this year from donors and we had approximately the same number of donors but they were making more donations than ever before,” Leslie Schaffner, president of the Wichita Falls Community Foundation said.
It days like this that remind everyone just what make Texoma great.
“This is giving and the most loving community that I have ever seen or ever been involved with to be quite frankly honest with you,” Nantz said.
