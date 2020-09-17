This weekend looks really nice

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Thursday we are going to be seeing fairly mild conditions for this time of the year. The average high for this time of the year is 88 degrees. However today we are only going to be warming up to about 86 degrees with partly cloudy skies. We do have a 10% chance of a few isolated showers today. However by Friday we lose our rain chances for the duration of the 7-day forecast. This weekend looks fairly nice as well we’ll have a high of 81 degrees on Saturday with sunny skies the wind will be out of the southeast at about 10 to 15 miles per hour then on Sunday very similar conditions will have a high of 80 degrees with sunny skies the wind will be out of the southeast at only about 10 miles per hour.