Vernon College invited to conference call with VP Pence’s office

VERNON, Texas (TNN) - The president of Vernon College got the chance to sit down with members of Vice President Mike Pence’s office this week, one of only five community colleges in the district.
The conversation focused mainly on how those different campuses have been able to get workforce training programs back-in-person.
Despite closing down in March, technical training programs resumed at Vernon College in May. Dr. Dusty Johnston said it was that kind of aggressive approach to reopening that Vice President Pence’s office wanted to applaud him for.
“Some people were more aggressive in trying to push the envelope and be open and do what we can to get our students back on campus,” Dr. Johnston said.
Along with Vice President Pence’s Director of Strategic Initiatives, Dr. Johnston sat down with presidents from community colleges in Ohio, Florida and Georgia. He said everyone was in agreement over how necessary it is to get people trained and into the workforce.
“We can’t just hit the pause button on that,” he said.
“One-on-one, face-to-face is a whole lot better than online learning,” Nicholas Long, the EMS coordinator, said.
Dr. Johnston said workers are needed if the economy is to get back to where it was pre-pandemic.
“So people can be trained, get those jobs and get the economy going again,” Dr. Johnston said.
Vernon College’s EMS Coordinator said for his classes, there’s little ways around face-to-face.
“We have to do hands-on clinicals and skills with our students,” Long emphasized.
Since coming back to the classroom in May, Long said he’s seen an uptick in students.
“That’s what we’re seeing is a lot of people who want to get out there, get their hands dirty and help their community in this time of need,” he added.
